Knott’s Berry Farm Announces Limited Taste of Calico Event July 17th-26th

Knott’s Berry Farm will open a new outdoor food and retail experience on July 17th called Knott’s Taste of Calico.

What’s Happening:

This outdoor ticketed event will include Knott’s Berry Farm staples, including mini stuffed churros, boysenberry jam sugar cookiewich, mac & cheese bites, and boysenberry steak chili.

Local crafters will provide one-of-a-kind shopping experiences in addition to the unique stores of Ghost Town.

Guests will need to purchase a tasting card in advance at knotts.com in order to be admitted to the outdoor event, which includes a select number of items from the menu based on the type of ticket. $25 for adults for 5 tastes $15 for ages 3-11 for 3 tastes

All Guests over the age of two need to have their own tasting card in order to be admitted into the Knott’s Taste of Calico event.

The new event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 17th through July 19th and the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 24th through July 26th.

Event hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 10pm and Sundays from 12pm to 8pm.

The following safety precautions are in place in accordance with state, local, and CDC health guidelines: Admission will be limited each day to ensure physical distancing. Upon arrival, guests will be asked to enter a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate. All associates and guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Calico or the Knott's California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while eating. Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected daily and sanitized frequently. This includes but is not limited to cash counters, scanners, EMV readers, pens at cashier counters, register screens, store fixtures, door handles, and shopping baskets. Signage is present to aid guests in the proper direction of travel and as a reminder to practice social distancing. Seating will be spaced out throughout the Taste of Calico event footprint. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event area. All associates are screened, including temperature and symptom checks using CDC guidelines before being allowed on the property to work. Associates have been trained on the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene. Separate entrances and exits will appear at some store locations. Store occupancy is limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity. Queue lines outside of store locations with six-foot markers are present where applicable.

For more information and to purchase a tasting card, visit Knotts.com