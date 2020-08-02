ABC Releases Teaser for Upcoming Drama Series “Big Sky”

ABC has shared a teaser for their upcoming new drama series Big Sky, which was announced last month along with the rest of the network’s 2020-2021 primetime lineup.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ( Big Little Lies ) comes Big Sky , a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.

The new series is slotted in to the 10 PM space on ABC's Tuesday night lineup for 2020-2021, but no specific premiere date has been shared at this time.

Big Sky is based on the series of books by C.J. Box.

About the series:

“Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Cast: