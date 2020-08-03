Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at WDW Now Using Scannable Barcodes on Virtual Boarding Passes

Guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios who are trying to join the Resistance may have noticed that their Virtual Boarding Passes look a little different than they used to, at least on the East Coast version of Batuu.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, our own Jeremiah took the trip to the edge of the galaxy, or rather, the Galaxy’s Edge, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

This may not seem like a big deal to our friends on the west coast, as the Disneyland App and the process for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Park

In Walt Disney World, however, all of this is done with the Magicband technology, uploading all the features onto the guests wearable wristband device.

More recently at Walt Disney World, it seems that Magicbands are losing a battle to the use of a guest’s own personal device, with the Disney Resorts even allowing guests to use their own device to access their guest rooms. In June, it was announced

The addition of the scannable barcode to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance virtual boarding passes could signal another move toward the phasing out of Magicbands.

It should also be noted that Walt Disney World is the only Disney Destination that uses the Magicband technology for all aspects and access of a Disney trip. Disney Cruise Line also implements the technology, but only in the kids areas, such as the Oceaneers Club and the Oceaneers Lab.