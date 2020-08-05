ABC Studios Gives Production Commitment to New Zahir McGhee Drama About Hip Hop Girl Group

Creator of Harlem’s Kitchen, Zahir McGhee, has been given a production commitment by ABC Studios, where he recently renewed an overall deal, for a drama about a female hip-hop group, according to Deadline.
- In an entertainment world where virtual meetings are the new normal, ABC has given a production commitment to writer and producer Zahir McGhee for a drama about a hip-hop girl group in one what is reportedly one of the bigger sales this pilot season.
- McGhee will also be working with producer Sabrina Wind on the new drama at ABC Studios, where the two are already based.
- McGhee has been with ABC Studios for many years, recently renewing an overall deal, and has worked on shows like Scandal, Private Practice, and was also recently a consulting producer on another drama, Stumptown.
- He is also the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the ABC drama pilot Harlem’s Kitchen, which is reportedly a strong contender to be picked up as a series.
- The new drama, which is still technically untitled but currently referred to as “Nasty B*****es,” was written and will be executive produced by McGhee. Taking place 20 years after drama and in-fighting broke them up at the height of their fame, a female hip-hop group from the 90’s find themselves back in the public eye. Estranged and out-of-touch, mothers in their forties reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and the friendships they thought were gone forever.
- His partner on the project, Sabrina Wind, also executive produces the new Muppets Now! Which recently premiered on the Disney+ streaming service.