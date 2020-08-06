Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Removes Quarantine of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Travelers

It looks like Walt Disney World and some of Florida’s other vacation destinations may see an increase in visitors soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lifted the travel restrictions on people coming to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- In March, DeSantis ordered a two-week self-quarantine for all guests arriving in Florida by plane from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
- That order has now been lifted, though the same rule remains in place for travelers from Florida visiting any of those three states.
- This new change allows visitors from all three of those states to come to some of the most popular vacation destinations Florida has to offer, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and others.
- The quarantine order was put in place at a time when New York City was experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Now, Florida is seeing its own surge while New York leveled off. Florida reported 7.650 new cases of the virus on Thursday compared to the 639 New York reported on Wednesday.