Disney World Decreasing Park Hours Starting September 8th

Walt Disney World just announced changes to their park hours that will take effect on Tuesday, September 8th.

The new daily park hours will be as follows: Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The updated hours decrease the operating day by one hour across the board for each park.

Guests looking for activities after the parks close can head to Disney Springs, where daily hours will remain the same: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.