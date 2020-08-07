Disney World Decreasing Park Hours Starting September 8th

Walt Disney World just announced changes to their park hours that will take effect on Tuesday, September 8th.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World resort is reducing the operating hours of their theme parks starting Tuesday, September 8th, the day after Labor Day.
- The new daily park hours will be as follows:
- Magic Kingdom: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (Previously 9:00 am to 7:00 pm)
- EPCOT: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm (Previously 11:00 am to 9:00 pm)
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (Previously 10:00 am to 8:00 pm)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (Previously 8:00 am to 6:00 pm)
- The updated hours decrease the operating day by one hour across the board for each park.
- Guests looking for activities after the parks close can head to Disney Springs, where daily hours will remain the same: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.