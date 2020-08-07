National Geographic To Host Panel Discussion With Dr. Anthony Fauci About Current Pandemic and Pandemics Through History on August 13th:

A virtual panel discussion hosted by National Geographic with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, ABC News Correspondents and National Geographic experts on the current pandemic and the important lessons we can learn from pandemics throughout history. What’s Happening: National Geographic will be hosting a virtual panel discussion featuring an exclusive conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D.C.), ABC News correspondents and National Geographic experts to discuss the current pandemic, including how past deadly outbreaks can help lead to medical breakthroughs and the important lessons we can learn from history.

You can also check out StoppingPandemics.com

Featuring an opening conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The presentation will be moderated by ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, award-winning correspondent for 20/20 and Nightline , Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir .

and , and . Additional participants include: Muriel Bowser , Mayor of the District of Columbia Dr. Jennifer Ashton , Chief Medical Correspondent at ABC News Susan Goldberg , Editorial Director, National Geographic Partners and Editor-in-Chief, National Geographic Magazine Richard Conniff , “Ending Epidemics” author and contributing writer at National Geographic, The New York Times and more Nsikan Akpan , Ph.D., Science Editor at National Geographic

The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 1:00 PM ET. On the day of the event, the virtual discussion can be viewed at: StoppingPandemics.com/livestream ICYMI: National Geographic News Premiering on National Geographic this October, a documentary feature, The Last Ice chronicles the Inuit communities fighting to protect a rapidly changing arctic and keep their culture alive.

