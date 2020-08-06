National Geographic Announces Next Year’s “Sharkfest” Headliner “Shark Beach” Starring Chris Hemsworth

While National Geographic’s SharkFest is in full swing for this year, they have announced a marquee event with a marquee star for next year’s SharkFest, tentatively titled Shark Beach, with Chris Hemsworth.

What’s Happening:

More than three weeks into its 8 th annual, biggest and boldest SharkFest ever, National Geographic sinks its teeth into next summer’s SharkFest headliner with the announcement of Shark Beach , featuring global movie star Chris Hemsworth ( Thor, The Avengers) .

annual, biggest and boldest ever, National Geographic sinks its teeth into next summer’s headliner with the announcement of , featuring global movie star Chris Hemsworth ( . Hemsworth, an enthusiastic surfer and renowned environmentalist, is fascinated by the ocean’s top predators for their incredible magnificence and mystery, but he’s equally perplexed by the dangers they pose when humans venture into shark territory. In Shark Beach , produced by award-winning Nutopia ( The World According to Jeff Goldblum, One Strange Rock ), Hemsworth embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime mission to investigate the measures put in place to safeguard our co-existence and to uncover the complicated truth behind the alarming increase in shark attacks in Australia.

, produced by award-winning Nutopia ( ), Hemsworth embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime mission to investigate the measures put in place to safeguard our co-existence and to uncover the complicated truth behind the alarming increase in shark attacks in Australia. Joined by the world’s preeminent shark experts — including surfers, conservationists, shark advocates and marine biologists — Hemsworth begins his journey in his own backyard, Byron Bay, Australia. Here, he uncovers the reasons for increased shark attacks so close to home in recent years. Hemsworth joins local biologists to explore how existing preventative measures work to stave off shark-human encounters and dives with different species of sharks to understand their behaviors and power. He also uncovers the latest breakthroughs in shark science technology designed to protect both sharks and humans. Hemsworth’s mission to understand sharks is more than a journey; he’s searching for the answers to help pave the way to living more harmoniously among sharks.

Already pacing 10 percent ahead of last year’s event, SharkFest is the ultimate destination for factual shark content and the legions of fans who are mystified by them. Currently in its third consecutive week on National Geographic, SharkFest continues on Nat Geo WILD for two more weeks, beginning Sunday, August 9.

What They’re Saying: