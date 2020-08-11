ESPN+ to Present 64 Live Out-of-Market Games as MLS Resumes Regular Season

ESPN+ is bringing live coverage of 64 out-of-market Major League Soccer games to their streaming platform. Starting tomorrow though September 14, ESPN+ subscribers can enjoy every match of the remaining 2020 regular season.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Major League Soccer (MLS) will have the opportunity to enjoy 64 live out-of-market games on ESPN+ as the league resumes its 25th season.
- The return to MLS regular season play will begin across the league’s home stadiums on Thursday, August 20.
- However the first matches will air on Wednesday, August 12th and Sunday, August 16th as FC Dallas and Nashville SC play makeup matches at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
- The out-of-market MLS Live matches on ESPN+ come on the heels of 31 matches televised on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) during the five-week MLS is Back Tournament at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
- The tournament’s final tonight between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:30 pm ET.
- The first phase of Major League Soccer’s return to play will conclude Monday, September. 14.
- Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ via ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).
ESPN+ MLS Live Out-of-Market Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Match
Networks
Wednesday, August 12
8:30 pm
FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
ESPN+
Sunday, August 16
8:30 pm
FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
ESPN+
Thursday, August 20
7 pm
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
ESPN+
Friday, August 21
7:30 pm
FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
ESPN+
8 pm
New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
ESPN+
8 pm
Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
ESPN+
Saturday, August 22
7 pm
Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC
ESPN+
8 pm
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC
ESPN+
9 pm
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
ESPN+
Monday, August 24
7 pm
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC
ESPN+
Tuesday, August 25
7 pm
D.C. United vs. New England Revolution
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
ESPN+
8:30 pm
Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo
ESPN+
Wednesday, August 26
TBD
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
ESPN+
8 pm
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United
ESPN+
8:30 pm
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids
ESPN+
9:30 pm
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
ESPN+
10:30 pm
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers
ESPN+
Saturday, August 29
TBD
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
ESPN+
7:30 pm
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
ESPN+
7:30 pm
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
ESPN+
8:30 pm
FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC
ESPN+
9 pm
Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
ESPN+
10:30 pm
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
ESPN+
Sunday, August 30
8:30 pm
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF
ESPN+
Tuesday, September 1
7:30 pm
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
ESPN+
Wednesday, September 2
7:30 pm
Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union
ESPN+
7:30 pm
NY Red Bulls vs. D.C. United
ESPN+
8 pm
Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC
ESPN+
8 pm
New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
ESPN+
8:30 pm
Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
ESPN+
8:30 pm
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
ESPN+
9:30 pm
Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders
ESPN+
10:30 pm
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
ESPN+
10:30 pm
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
ESPN+
Saturday, September 5
8 pm
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City
ESPN+
10:30 pm
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids
ESPN+
Sunday, September 6
TBD
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
ESPN+
7 pm
D.C. United vs. NYC FC
ESPN+
7 pm
NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United
ESPN+
8 pm
Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
ESPN+
10 pm
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
ESPN+
Wednesday, September 9
8 pm
Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas
ESPN+
9 pm
Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo
ESPN+
Thursday, September 10
10 pm
Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
ESPN+
Saturday, September 12
7 pm
D.C. United vs. NY Red Bulls
ESPN+
7 pm
NYC FC vs. FC Cincinnati
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew SC
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
ESPN+
7:30 pm
Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
ESPN+
8:30 pm
Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
ESPN+
9:30 pm
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
ESPN+
Sunday, September 13
8:30 pm
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
ESPN+
11 pm
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
ESPN+
11 pm
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
ESPN+
Monday, September 14
8:30 pm
FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo
ESPN+
* Schedule Subject to Change