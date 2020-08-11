ESPN+ to Present 64 Live Out-of-Market Games as MLS Resumes Regular Season

by | Aug 11, 2020 1:01 PM Pacific Time

ESPN+ is bringing live coverage of 64 out-of-market Major League Soccer games to their streaming platform. Starting tomorrow though September 14, ESPN+ subscribers can enjoy every match of the remaining 2020 regular season.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of Major League Soccer (MLS) will have the opportunity to enjoy 64 live out-of-market games on ESPN+ as the league resumes its 25th season.
  • The return to MLS regular season play will begin across the league’s home stadiums on Thursday, August 20.
  • However the first matches will air on Wednesday, August 12th and Sunday, August 16th as FC Dallas and Nashville SC play makeup matches at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
  • The out-of-market MLS Live matches on ESPN+ come on the heels of 31 matches televised on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) during the five-week MLS is Back Tournament at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
  • The tournament’s final tonight between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:30 pm ET.
  • The first phase of Major League Soccer’s return to play will conclude Monday, September. 14.
  • Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ via ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

ESPN+ MLS Live Out-of-Market Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Networks

Wednesday, August 12

8:30 pm

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC

ESPN+

Sunday, August 16

8:30 pm

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC

ESPN+

Thursday, August 20

7 pm

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

ESPN+

Friday, August 21

7:30 pm

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

ESPN+

 

8 pm

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

ESPN+

 

8 pm

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

ESPN+

Saturday, August 22

7 pm

Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC

ESPN+

 

8 pm

Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC

ESPN+

 

9 pm

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

ESPN+

Monday, August 24

7 pm

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC

ESPN+

Tuesday, August 25

7 pm

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

ESPN+

 

8:30 pm

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

ESPN+

Wednesday, August 26

TBD

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

ESPN+

 

8 pm

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United

ESPN+

 

8:30 pm

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

ESPN+

 

9:30 pm

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

ESPN+

 

10:30 pm

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

ESPN+

Saturday, August 29

TBD

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

ESPN+

 

8:30 pm

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC

ESPN+

 

9 pm

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

ESPN+

 

10:30 pm

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

ESPN+

Sunday, August 30

8:30 pm

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

ESPN+

Tuesday, September 1

7:30 pm

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC

ESPN+

Wednesday, September 2

7:30 pm

Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

NY Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

ESPN+

 

8 pm

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC

ESPN+

 

8 pm

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

ESPN+

 

8:30 pm

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

ESPN+

 

8:30 pm

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

ESPN+

 

9:30 pm

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders

ESPN+

 

10:30 pm

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

ESPN+

 

10:30 pm

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

ESPN+

Saturday, September 5

8 pm

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City

ESPN+

 

10:30 pm

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids

ESPN+

Sunday, September 6

TBD

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

ESPN+

 

7 pm

D.C. United vs. NYC FC

ESPN+

 

7 pm

NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United

ESPN+

 

8 pm

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake

ESPN+

 

10 pm

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

ESPN+

Wednesday, September 9

8 pm

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas

ESPN+

 

9 pm

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo

ESPN+

Thursday, September 10

10 pm

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes

ESPN+

Saturday, September 12

7 pm

D.C. United vs. NY Red Bulls

ESPN+

 

7 pm

NYC FC vs. FC Cincinnati

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew SC

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

ESPN+

 

7:30 pm

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

ESPN+

 

8:30 pm

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United

ESPN+

 

9:30 pm

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

ESPN+

Sunday, September 13

8:30 pm

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

ESPN+

 

11 pm

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

ESPN+

 

11 pm

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

ESPN+

Monday, September 14

8:30 pm

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

ESPN+

* Schedule Subject to Change

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
