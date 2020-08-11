ESPN+ to Present 64 Live Out-of-Market Games as MLS Resumes Regular Season

ESPN+ is bringing live coverage of 64 out-of-market Major League Soccer games to their streaming platform. Starting tomorrow though September 14, ESPN+ subscribers can enjoy every match of the remaining 2020 regular season.

Fans of Major League Soccer (MLS) will have the opportunity to enjoy 64 live out-of-market games on ESPN+

The return to MLS regular season play will begin across the league’s home stadiums on Thursday, August 20.

However the first matches will air on Wednesday, August 12th and Sunday, August 16th as FC Dallas and Nashville SC play makeup matches at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The out-of-market MLS Live matches on ESPN+ come on the heels of 31 matches televised on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) during the five-week MLS is Back Tournament

The tournament’s final tonight between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:30 pm ET.

The first phase of Major League Soccer’s return to play will conclude Monday, September. 14.

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Wednesday, August 12 8:30 pm FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ Sunday, August 16 8:30 pm FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ Thursday, August 20 7 pm New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC ESPN+ 7:30 pm Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN+ Friday, August 21 7:30 pm FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United ESPN+ 7:30 pm Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN+ 8 pm New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN+ 8 pm Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas ESPN+ Saturday, August 22 7 pm Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ 8 pm Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC ESPN+ 9 pm Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ Monday, August 24 7 pm New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC ESPN+ Tuesday, August 25 7 pm D.C. United vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ 7:30 pm Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 pm Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN+ 8:30 pm Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+ Wednesday, August 26 TBD LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN+ 7:30 pm Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC ESPN+ 8 pm Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ 8:30 pm FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ 9:30 pm Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC ESPN+ 10:30 pm San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ Saturday, August 29 TBD LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN+ 7:30 pm FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC ESPN+ 7:30 pm Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United ESPN+ 7:30 pm New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN+ 8:30 pm FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN+ 9 pm Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN+ 10:30 pm Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ Sunday, August 30 8:30 pm Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF ESPN+ Tuesday, September 1 7:30 pm FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN+ Wednesday, September 2 7:30 pm Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN+ 7:30 pm NY Red Bulls vs. D.C. United ESPN+ 8 pm Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN+ 8 pm New England Revolution vs. New York City FC ESPN+ 8:30 pm Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas ESPN+ 8:30 pm Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC ESPN+ 9:30 pm Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders ESPN+ 10:30 pm LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN+ 10:30 pm Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy ESPN+ Saturday, September 5 8 pm Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN+ 10:30 pm San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ Sunday, September 6 TBD LA Galaxy vs. LAFC ESPN+ 7 pm D.C. United vs. NYC FC ESPN+ 7 pm NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN+ 7:30 pm Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ 7:30 pm Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 pm Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ 8 pm Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ 10 pm Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ Wednesday, September 9 8 pm Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas ESPN+ 9 pm Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+ Thursday, September 10 10 pm Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN+ Saturday, September 12 7 pm D.C. United vs. NY Red Bulls ESPN+ 7 pm NYC FC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 pm Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew SC ESPN+ 7:30 pm Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF ESPN+ 7:30 pm Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution ESPN+ 8:30 pm Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United ESPN+ 9:30 pm Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN+ Sunday, September 13 8:30 pm Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United ESPN+ 11 pm LAFC vs. Portland Timbers ESPN+ 11 pm San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy ESPN+ Monday, September 14 8:30 pm FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN+

