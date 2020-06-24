MLS Announces Schedule Details for Upcoming Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Major League Soccer is set to return to play at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex next month. Today, the league announced schedule details and group-stage matchups for the upcoming tournament, according to ESPN.

As previously announced, Major League Soccer will restart the 2020 season on July 8th with all 26 clubs at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

Today, the league announced that the opening match on July 8 pits expansion Inter Miami against hosts Orlando City in the first Florida derby between the two teams with Nashville SC playing the Chicago Fire afterward.

The matches mark the first of 16 consecutive days of games.

You can see the entire group stage schedule here

The San Jose Earthquakes departed for Orlando on Wednesday, making them the first team to arrive with the rest of the teams set to follow.

