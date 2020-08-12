Disney Offers Cast Members COVID-19 Testing, Actors’ Equity Performers to Return to Work

by | Aug 12, 2020 3:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

The Walt Disney Company has decided to offer COVID-19 testing to Cast Members, Operating Participants, and their immediate families. With this decision, the Actor’s Equity Association has signed a memorandum to allow their performers to return to work.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in June, it was announced that the performers who fell under the Actors’ Equity Association agreements would be called back to work to perform in numerous entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World.
  • A few days later, Equity had made a public statement that the actors who perform in the theaters of the park need to be tested because they cannot practice social distancing throughout their workday.
  • In a one-two punch of announcements today, the Walt Disney Company has announced that they would be offering COVID-19 testing to Cast Members, Operating Participant Employees and their immediate families at the Maingate Complex in Osceola County near Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • Disney also stated in the announcement that the testing is voluntary, and those who test would not be paid for their time.
  • With this offering, the primary concern of the Actor’s Equity Association has been met, and they have signed a memorandum of understanding which allows for the return of the performers who fall under the agreement.
  • Though the return to work has been called for, we have no timeline as to when we will see the affected attractions return, like Festival of the Lion King, Finding Nemo: The Musical, and Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and more.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kate Shindle, President of Actors’ Equity Association: We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I'm pleased to see that Disney World has agreed. With the news that Disney will make testing available for Equity performers and others in the park, I'm happy to announce that Equity's executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers to return."
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed