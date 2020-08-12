Disney Offers Cast Members COVID-19 Testing, Actors’ Equity Performers to Return to Work

The Walt Disney Company has decided to offer COVID-19 testing to Cast Members, Operating Participants, and their immediate families. With this decision, the Actor’s Equity Association has signed a memorandum to allow their performers to return to work.

Back in June, it was announced that the performers who fell under the Actors’ Equity Association agreements would be called back to work to perform in numerous entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World

A few days later, Equity had made a public statement that the actors who perform in the theaters of the park need to be tested because they cannot practice social distancing throughout their workday.

In a one-two punch of announcements today, the Walt Disney Company has announced that they would be offering COVID-19 testing to Cast Members, Operating Participant Employees and their immediate families at the Maingate Complex in Osceola County near Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney also stated in the announcement that the testing is voluntary, and those who test would not be paid for their time.

With this offering, the primary concern of the Actor’s Equity Association has been met, and they have signed a memorandum of understanding which allows for the return of the performers who fall under the agreement.

Though the return to work has been called for, we have no timeline as to when we will see the affected attractions return, like Festival of the Lion King, Finding Nemo: The Musical, and Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and more.

