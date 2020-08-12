SeaWorld Orlando Expands Electric Ocean Remix Events to Sundays Through September 6th

SeaWorld Orlando has expanded Electric Ocean Remix to include Sundays. Taking place on weekends now through September 6th, guests can enjoy lively entertainment and fireworks during the modified evening event.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando has expanded their modified event Electric Ocean Remix

In addition to Fridays and Saturdays, guests can now enjoy the energetic evening activities on Sundays now through September 6th.

Electric Ocean Remix is included with park admission, however reservations are required to attend the park and limited to manage capacity.

Guests can purchase tickets and make and manage reservations online at SeaWorld.com

Guests will now have more opportunities to experience this summer classic with plenty of open space to enjoy the music and entertainment with friends and family while maintaining social distancing in a safe outdoor environment.

Electric Ocean Remix Entertainment:

Light Up the Sky – The evening will come to an amazing end when “Light Up the Sky” erupts across the park’s lake. This new show pays tribute to shows of summers past with a high-energy musical score, towering flames, and dazzling pyrotechnics. The best part of all is that the fireworks can be enjoyed from anywhere around SeaWorld Lake, which will help guests stay safe by giving them plenty of space to maintain physical distancing.

Atmosphere Entertainment – As the sun goes down, the party amps up along our spacious Waterfront where a DJ will mix dance music for those waiting for the fireworks to begin. Guests will have designated areas to know where to stand for safe physical distancing from other guests, while still being able to enjoy the entertainment. Dancers and high energy atmosphere acts will get the party started!

Safety: