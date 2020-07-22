SeaWorld’s nighttime events are returning this weekend as Electric Ocean Remix kicks things off on July 24. From lively music and entertainment to a dazzling fireworks display, SeaWorld Orlando guests can celebrate all the fun of summer with a modified version of the event.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is adding a little bit of color and music to the park with Electric Ocean Remix events on Fridays and Saturdays now through September 6.
- Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets, while maintaining safe physical distancing.
- Electric Ocean Remix will be held on:
- Fridays and Saturdays, July 24 through September 6
- During Labor Day Weekend: Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6
Electrifying Entertainment:
Light Up the Sky
- The evening will come to an amazing end when “Light Up the Sky” erupts across the park’s lake. This new show will pay tribute to shows of summers past with a high-energy musical score, towering flames, and dazzling pyrotechnics.
Atmosphere Entertainment
- As the sun goes down, the party amps up on our Waterfront, where a DJ will be mixing dance music for those waiting for the fireworks to begin. Dancers and high energy atmosphere acts, they will get the party started!
- Guests will have designated areas to know where to stand for safe physical distancing while still being able to enjoy the entertainment.
Other Summer Fun:
- SeaWorld Orlando’s annual spring event, the Seven Seas Food Festival, resumes this summer in a modified format at SeaWorld Orlando for guests to enjoy select fan favorite food options in a safe environment.
- Experience the fun, nostalgia, and magic of movies under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre!
- In addition to locally sourced food trucks offering plenty of snack options, the park’s spectacular fireworks display “Light up the Sky” will be shown Friday and Saturday nights for both park guests and movie goers to enjoy.
What They’re Saying:
- Park President Kyle Miller: “We are thrilled to be able to bring Orlando’s number one summer nighttime event, Electric Ocean, back to SeaWorld in a ‘remix’ that will keep all of our guests safe while allowing them to enjoy this electrifying event. Safety is a top priority for our park team, and we’ve worked hard to modify elements of Electric Ocean while keeping all of the energy and excitement that our guests have come to love with the launch of Electric Ocean Remix.”
Good to Know:
- All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation to visit in advance in order to manage park capacity and maintain physical distancing.
- Requiring reservations allows the park to limit the number of guests on property each day, further enhancing the park’s vigorous safety protocols.