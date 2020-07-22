SeaWorld Orlando Heats Up Summer Nights with Electric Ocean Remix Events

by | Jul 22, 2020 12:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

SeaWorld’s nighttime events are returning this weekend as Electric Ocean Remix kicks things off on July 24. From lively music and entertainment to a dazzling fireworks display, SeaWorld Orlando guests can celebrate all the fun of summer with a modified version of the event.

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld Orlando is adding a little bit of color and music to the park with Electric Ocean Remix events on Fridays and Saturdays now through September 6.
  • Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets, while maintaining safe physical distancing.
  • Electric Ocean Remix will be held on:
    • Fridays and Saturdays, July 24 through September 6
    • During Labor Day Weekend: Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6

Electrifying Entertainment:

Light Up the Sky 

  • The evening will come to an amazing end when “Light Up the Sky” erupts across the park’s lake. This new show will pay tribute to shows of summers past with a high-energy musical score, towering flames, and dazzling pyrotechnics.

Atmosphere Entertainment

  • As the sun goes down, the party amps up on our Waterfront, where a DJ will be mixing dance music for those waiting for the fireworks to begin. Dancers and high energy atmosphere acts, they will get the party started!
  • Guests will have designated areas to know where to stand for safe physical distancing while still being able to enjoy the entertainment.

Other Summer Fun:

Taste of Seven Seas:

  • SeaWorld Orlando’s annual spring event, the Seven Seas Food Festival, resumes this summer in a modified format at SeaWorld Orlando for guests to enjoy select fan favorite food options in a safe environment.

Flicks and Fireworks: 

  • Experience the fun, nostalgia, and magic of movies under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre!
  • In addition to locally sourced food trucks offering plenty of snack options, the park’s spectacular fireworks display “Light up the Sky” will be shown Friday and Saturday nights for both park guests and movie goers to enjoy.

What They’re Saying:

  • Park President Kyle Miller: “We are thrilled to be able to bring Orlando’s number one summer nighttime event, Electric Ocean, back to SeaWorld in a ‘remix’ that will keep all of our guests safe while allowing them to enjoy this electrifying event. Safety is a top priority for our park team, and we’ve worked hard to modify elements of Electric Ocean while keeping all of the energy and excitement that our guests have come to love with the launch of Electric Ocean Remix.”

Good to Know:

  • All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation to visit in advance in order to manage park capacity and maintain physical distancing.  
  • Requiring reservations allows the park to limit the number of guests on property each day, further enhancing the park’s vigorous safety protocols.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed