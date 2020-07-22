SeaWorld Orlando Heats Up Summer Nights with Electric Ocean Remix Events

SeaWorld’s nighttime events are returning this weekend as Electric Ocean Remix kicks things off on July 24. From lively music and entertainment to a dazzling fireworks display, SeaWorld Orlando guests can celebrate all the fun of summer with a modified version of the event.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is adding a little bit of color and music to the park with Electric Ocean Remix events

Guests are invited to stay late on summer weekends to enjoy electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening of energy that sparks as the sun sets, while maintaining safe physical distancing.

Electric Ocean Remix will be held on: Fridays and Saturdays, July 24 through September 6 During Labor Day Weekend: Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6



Electrifying Entertainment:

Light Up the Sky

The evening will come to an amazing end when “Light Up the Sky” erupts across the park’s lake. This new show will pay tribute to shows of summers past with a high-energy musical score, towering flames, and dazzling pyrotechnics.

Atmosphere Entertainment

As the sun goes down, the party amps up on our Waterfront, where a DJ will be mixing dance music for those waiting for the fireworks to begin. Dancers and high energy atmosphere acts, they will get the party started!

Guests will have designated areas to know where to stand for safe physical distancing while still being able to enjoy the entertainment.

Other Summer Fun:

Taste of Seven Seas:

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual spring event, the Seven Seas Food Festival

Flicks and Fireworks:

Experience the fun, nostalgia, and magic of movies under the stars with SeaWorld’s park-and-view drive-in movie theatre

In addition to locally sourced food trucks offering plenty of snack options, the park’s spectacular fireworks display “Light up the Sky” will be shown Friday and Saturday nights for both park guests and movie goers to enjoy.

What They’re Saying:

Park President Kyle Miller: “We are thrilled to be able to bring Orlando’s number one summer nighttime event, Electric Ocean, back to SeaWorld in a ‘remix’ that will keep all of our guests safe while allowing them to enjoy this electrifying event. Safety is a top priority for our park team, and we’ve worked hard to modify elements of Electric Ocean while keeping all of the energy and excitement that our guests have come to love with the launch of Electric Ocean Remix.”

Good to Know: