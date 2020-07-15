SeaWorld Orlando to Offer A Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival on Select Weekends this Summer

SeaWorld Orlando will resume their Seven Seas Food Festival this summer with a modified format. Taking place on weekends only starting July 17th, the park will highlight one of their most popular markets exclusively at the Lakeside Patio.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is resuming their spring Seven Seas Food Festival this summer with a modified format.
- Available to all guests on select weekends, A Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival will focus on one type of cuisine each weekend starting with the Mexican Market on July 17.
- Guests can sample popular food and drink features from one of the Seven Seas Food Festival markets featuring international street food traditions, exclusively at SeaWorld’s Lakeside Patio.
- Food and beverage samples will be available to purchase from 11:30 am until one hour before park closing
- A Taste of Seven Seas will run Fridays through Sundays from July 17-August 9.
- Guests who have a 2020 Seven Seas Food & Beverage Lanyard from the spring festival can redeem punches at all weekend market locations, and select culinary locations throughout the park.
- For more information visit the SeaWorld Orlando website.
Mexican Market – July 17 – 19
- Taco Al Pastor – Beef topped with Fresh Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, and Fresh Green Salsa
- Mexican Roasted Corn – Roasted Corn with Mayo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chili Powder, and Lime
- Chalupas Tostada – Pulled Chili Chicken, Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro on a Grilled Corn Tortilla
- Dulce De Leche Empanada – Filled with Caramel and Queso, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Italian Market – July 24 – 26
- Palermo Fontina Cheese Meatballs – Homemade Meatballs Stuffed with Fontina Cheese and Fresh Herbs in Pomodoro Sauce
- Penne Carbonara – Egg, Pancetta, Peas, and Cheese in a Cream Sauce
- Caprese Salad – Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Olive Oil
- Cannoli – Filled with Italian Cream and Mascarpone Cheese, Dipped in Pistachios
North Atlantic Market – July 31 – August 2
- New England Lobster Roll – Served on a Buttered Roll
- Cheddar Hush Puppies – Cornmeal Fritters Served with Smoked Bacon and Onion Relish
- Fish and Chips – Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce
- Blueberry Shortcake – Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream
All-American Market – August 7 – 9
- Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Chicken Wings – Crispy Wings Tossed in a Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauce
- Chicken and Waffle – Drizzled with Maple Syrup and Sriracha
- Brisket Nachos – Topped with Queso Fresco, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, and BBQ Crema
- Spicy Watermelon Salad – Tossed in a Sweet Thai Chili Sauce with Fresh Herbs
Park Safety:
- SeaWorld Orlando is committed to the health and safety of guests, employees, and the animals in their care.
- The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
- For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit Seaworld.com/orlando/safety.