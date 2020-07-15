SeaWorld Orlando to Offer A Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival on Select Weekends this Summer

SeaWorld Orlando will resume their Seven Seas Food Festival this summer with a modified format. Taking place on weekends only starting July 17th, the park will highlight one of their most popular markets exclusively at the Lakeside Patio.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is resuming their spring Seven Seas Food Festival this summer with a modified format.

Available to all guests on select weekends, A Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival will focus on one type of cuisine each weekend starting with the Mexican Market on July 17.

Guests can sample popular food and drink features from one of the Seven Seas Food Festival markets featuring international street food traditions, exclusively at SeaWorld’s Lakeside Patio.

Food and beverage samples will be available to purchase from 11:30 am until one hour before park closing

A Taste of Seven Seas will run Fridays through Sundays from July 17-August 9.

Guests who have a 2020 Seven Seas Food & Beverage Lanyard from the spring festival can redeem punches at all weekend market locations, and select culinary locations throughout the park.

For more information visit the SeaWorld Orlando website

Mexican Market – July 17 – 19

Taco Al Pastor – Beef topped with Fresh Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, and Fresh Green Salsa

– Beef topped with Fresh Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, and Fresh Green Salsa Mexican Roasted Corn – Roasted Corn with Mayo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chili Powder, and Lime

– Roasted Corn with Mayo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chili Powder, and Lime Chalupas Tostada – Pulled Chili Chicken, Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro on a Grilled Corn Tortilla

– Pulled Chili Chicken, Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, and Cilantro on a Grilled Corn Tortilla Dulce De Leche Empanada – Filled with Caramel and Queso, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Italian Market – July 24 – 26

Palermo Fontina Cheese Meatballs – Homemade Meatballs Stuffed with Fontina Cheese and Fresh Herbs in Pomodoro Sauce

– Homemade Meatballs Stuffed with Fontina Cheese and Fresh Herbs in Pomodoro Sauce Penne Carbonara – Egg, Pancetta, Peas, and Cheese in a Cream Sauce

– Egg, Pancetta, Peas, and Cheese in a Cream Sauce Caprese Salad – Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Olive Oil

– Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and Olive Oil Cannoli – Filled with Italian Cream and Mascarpone Cheese, Dipped in Pistachios

North Atlantic Market – July 31 – August 2

New England Lobster Roll – Served on a Buttered Roll

– Served on a Buttered Roll Cheddar Hush Puppies – Cornmeal Fritters Served with Smoked Bacon and Onion Relish

– Cornmeal Fritters Served with Smoked Bacon and Onion Relish Fish and Chips – Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce

– Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce Blueberry Shortcake – Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream

All-American Market – August 7 – 9

Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Chicken Wings – Crispy Wings Tossed in a Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauce

– Crispy Wings Tossed in a Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauce Chicken and Waffle – Drizzled with Maple Syrup and Sriracha

– Drizzled with Maple Syrup and Sriracha Brisket Nachos – Topped with Queso Fresco, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, and BBQ Crema

– Topped with Queso Fresco, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, and BBQ Crema Spicy Watermelon Salad – Tossed in a Sweet Thai Chili Sauce with Fresh Herbs

