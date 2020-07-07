SeaWorld Orlando Announces “Flicks & Fireworks” for Upcoming Weekend

SeaWorld Orlando is making the best of a bad situation. The theme park announced tonight on their Facebook page that this weekend only they will be hosting a special event called “Flicks & Fireworks.”

Beginning this Friday, July 10, SeaWorld Orlando will welcome guests for “Flicks & Fireworks” which will include: A fun, nostalgic experience of a drive-in movie theater Locally-sourced food trucks A spectacular fireworks display

The “Flicks & Fireworks” movie schedule for this weekend is as follows: Friday, July 10 – Shark’s Tale Saturday, July 11 – A Dog’s Purpose Sunday, July 12 – The Karate Kid (original 1984 version)



“Flicks & Fireworks” food truck service begins at 7:45 PM.

Movies begin immediately following the 9:00 p.m. fireworks display each night.

While SeaWorld Orlando will hold their Light Up the Sky Fireworks on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, the Sunday, July 12 fireworks will only be visible for guests participating in “Flicks & Fireworks.”

The cost of the event is $50 per vehicle, which includes a parking spot for one vehicle as well as movie and fireworks viewing for everyone in that car.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can save 20% on a “Flicks & Fireworks” reservation.

You can make your reservations here

