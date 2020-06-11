Construction Update: Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando reopened to the public earlier today, and we were on scene to visit the park after it had closed in mid-March for the Covid-19 pandemic. While there, we decided to check up on the progress of the park’s newest attraction, Ice Breaker.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, SeaWorld Orlando reopened to the public after being closed for over two months. We were on scene and able to check out the progress on the park’s newest coaster, Ice Breaker.
- No opening date has been announced, but soon riders will shiver through family friendly adventures on SeaWorld Orlando’s first launch coaster: Ice Breaker. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle.
- Located near Wild Arctic, the ride’s theme is reflective of this area with a nod to Ice Breaker’s conservation partner, Alaska SeaLife Center. Primarily dedicated to marine research, education and wildlife response, the Alaska SeaLife Center mission matches closely to SeaWorld Orlando’s, making them a perfect partner to help educate riders about the Arctic and its inhabitants.
- Ice Breaker will be the latest addition to the park’s already impressive line-up of coasters, including Kraken, Manta, and Mako.
- It has also already been announced that this ride will have a height requirement of 48 inches, making this coaster a perfect thrilling attraction that the whole family can enjoy.
- Late last year, we got a sneak peek of the ride vehicles for Ice Breaker, as well the new coaster at Busch Gardens, Iron Gwazi.
- The attraction was originally scheduled to open “in the spring” but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has been pushed back. No opening date has been set for the new coaster.
