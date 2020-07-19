A Trip Around SeaWorld Orlando for the Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival

Yesterday, we were on scene at SeaWorld Orlando for the first weekend of their “Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival,” a modification of the annual spring event, the Seven Seas Food Festival.

The event resumes this summer in a modified format for guests to enjoy select fan favorite food options in a safe environment. Each week, guests can sample popular food and drink features from one of the Seven Seas Food Festival markets featuring international street food traditions, exclusively at SeaWorld’s Lakeside Patio.

Guests who have a 2020 Seven Seas Food & Beverage Lanyard from the spring festival can redeem punches at all weekend market locations, and select culinary locations throughout the park. All menu items will also be available for purchase a la carte.

Unlike other “Taste of”/Modified food festivals at other parks in the area, this one is decidedly different. There is only one festival cart/booth available for the event, and the different cuisines change every weekend. While we were there, it was the Mexican Market menu.

1 of 6

The event calendar shows the Mexican Market over the first weekend, followed by the Italian Market, North Atlantic Market, and the All-American Market on the following dates:

July 17 – 19: Mexican Market

July 24 – 26: Italian Market

July 31 – August 2: North Atlantic Market

August 7 – 9 All-American Market

While we were there, we also got to check out the progress on the new coaster, Ice Breaker. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle.

1 of 4

Ice Breaker was originally set to open earlier this year, but with the global COVID-19 Pandemic and the shutdown of theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, construction halted and no official opening date has been set at this time.

Related to the idea of social distancing, there were a few attractions that were unavailable during the day, including Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin (though the penguin exhibit is still accessible) the film portion of TurtleTrek, and the simulator portion of Wild Arctic.

1 of 2

Later in the day, other attractions and exhibits began to close early as part of the “Flicks and Fireworks” campaign that was also going on over the weekend, including Journey to Atlantis, Dolphin Cove, and Stingray Lagoon. The park is still utilizing the same socially-distant fireworks setup that was implemented over Fourth of July weekend, with designated viewing areas around the Bayside Walkway, and even marked out in green spaces around the park.

Flicks and Fireworks has been running since last weekend, and you can find out more about it in our article here.