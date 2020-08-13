Disney+ has just opened pre-sales for annual subscriptions in several European markets. The streaming service will launch in Portugal, Sweden, Norway and other countries on September 15th.
What’s Happening:
- This fall, Disney+ will be launching in additional European markets and will make it possible for fans around the world to enjoy hundreds of Disney movies and shows from the comfort of their homes.
- As of today (August 13), Disney+ is available for presale to fans in Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark ahead of its September 15th launch.
- During presale, consumers will be able to pre-order a full year of Disney+ at a discount for annual subscriptions.
- The monthly subscription is not available during presale.
- Those who sign up during the presale will be able to access Disney+ and be billed on September 15th .
- Disney+ will not be offering a 7-day Free Trial with the presale.
Disney+ Pre-Sale and At Launch Pricing
Pre-Sale – August 13th – September 14th
- Portugal 59.99 €
- Sweden 590 SEK
- Finland 59,99 €
- Norway 590 NOK
- Denmark 490 DKK
- Luxembourg (No presale available)
- Belgium 59.99 €
Launch – September 15 (prices shown are for monthly / annual subscriptions)
- Portugal 6,99 € / 69,99 €
- Sweden 69 SEK / 689 SEK
- Finland 6,99 € / 69,99 €
- Norway 69 NOK / 689 NOK
- Denmark 59 DKK / 689 DKK
- Luxembourg 6,99 € / 69,99 €
- Belgium 6,99 € / 69,99 €