Disney+ Kicks Off Annual Subscription Pre-Sales in Western and Northern Europe Ahead of September 15 Launch

Disney+ has just opened pre-sales for annual subscriptions in several European markets. The streaming service will launch in Portugal, Sweden, Norway and other countries on September 15th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This fall, Disney+ launching in additional European markets

As of today (August 13), Disney+ is available for presale to fans in Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark ahead of its September 15th launch.

During presale, consumers will be able to pre-order a full year of Disney+

The monthly subscription is not available during presale.

Those who sign up during the presale will be able to access Disney+ and be billed on September 15th .

Disney+ will not be offering a 7-day Free Trial with the presale.

Disney+ Pre-Sale and At Launch Pricing

Pre-Sale – August 13th – September 14th

Portugal 59.99 €

Sweden 590 SEK

Finland 59,99 €

Norway 590 NOK

Denmark 490 DKK

Luxembourg (No presale available)

Belgium 59.99 €

Launch – September 15 (prices shown are for monthly / annual subscriptions)

Portugal 6,99 € / 69,99 €

Sweden 69 SEK / 689 SEK

Finland 6,99 € / 69,99 €

Norway 69 NOK / 689 NOK

Denmark 59 DKK / 689 DKK

Luxembourg 6,99 € / 69,99 €

Belgium 6,99 € / 69,99 €