Disney+ Sets September 15 Launch for 8 Additional Western and Northern European Markets

Disney fans living in Western and Northern Europe will soon be able to stream all of their favorite Disney shows and movies. Disney has announced that Disney+ will be available in eight additional European markets on September 15th.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set September 15th as the launch date for Disney+ in eight markets across Western and Northern Europe.

The streaming service will launch in: Portugal Norway Denmark Sweden Finland Iceland Belgium Luxembourg

Subscribers are able to choose from a monthly or yearly plan with confirmed pricing for the first year of service set at: €6.99/€69.99 – Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg 69 NOK/689 NOK – Norway 69 SEK/689 – Sweden 59 DKK/589 DKK – Denmark



Disney+ Originals:

The Disney+ Experience:

Disney+ is perfect for fans of all ages whether enjoying their favorites at home or on the go.

The streaming service will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

Disney+ allows users up to four concurrent streams and unlimited downloads on up to ten devices so the whole family can enjoy Disney entertainment at the same time.

Finally, the service will offer personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy- to -navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.