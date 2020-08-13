New LEGO Sculptures Appear at The LEGO Store in Disney Springs’ Marketplace

The LEGO Store at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has surprised us with several new sculptures outside of the retail experience in the Marketplace.

What’s Happening:

We were at Disney Springs today and noticed some gorgeous new LEGO Sculptures outside of The LEGO Store, featuring some favorites from the Frozen films, as well as the latest Star Wars films.

we see Anna, Elsa, and Olaf in all their beautiful brick glory. Elsa appears to be staged mid-”Let It Go” performance, with Anna and Olaf looking out to all the guests passing by. We know Florida can get some pretty intense heat, but we don’t think Olaf will find anything worth melting for as long as he’s made of tough LEGO brick.

won’t be disappointed by the newest LEGO sculpts. Featuring characters from the newer films, we see a Sithtrooper (hope nobody wanted to purchase any red bricks), Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Captain Phasma, and Rey. Chewbacca and Rey were previously installed but now have joined a display with other favorites from their respective franchise.

Those familiar with The LEGO Store at Disney Springs know that other Disney characters have adorned the exterior of the retail offering, and may be concerned since they are not pictured here. Never fear! Maleficent as The Dragon is still in place, blowing LEGO fire at Prince Phillip, and Toy Story favorites Buzz and Woody can still be seen about to rocket over Lake Buena Vista.