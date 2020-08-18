Disney Cruise Line Extends Flexible Booking Offer Through October 31st

Disney Cruise Line has extended their date flexibility booking offer through October 31st, 2020.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Disney Cruise Line gave Guests the ability to book a cruise before August 31st, 2020 for sail dates before May 31st, 2021 that would give them the ability to modify their booking with no applicable fees up to 15 days prior to their sail date.
- That same offer has now been extended to October 31st, 2020, giving Guests an additional two months to book a cruise with the comfort of knowing they can reschedule their sail dates without penalty.
- This offer applies to new and existing reservations made by October 31st for cruises occurring on or before May 31st, 2021.
- Under this deal, Guests can change their sail date up to 15 days prior to their cruise, for any cruise departing through May 31, 2022.
- Disney Cruise Line sailings are currently canceled through October 31st.