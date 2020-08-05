Disney Cruise Line Extends Pause of U.S. Sailings Through October 31st, Canceling “Halloween on the High Seas”

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced that cruise lines have agreed to voluntarily suspend U.S. cruise operations until at least October 31st, 2020, which includes Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- The CLIA, the leading voice of the global cruise industry, has announced that U.S. cruise operations are suspended until at least October 31st, 2020.
- This affects the operation of Disney Cruise Line, which had previously suspended sailings through September 30th following the CDC’s No-Sail Order.
- CLIA’s official statement states that they “Believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health and willingness to voluntarily suspend operations in the interest of public health and safety, as has occurred twice prior.”
- The CLIA also shared that they will revisit a possible further extension before September 30th, but that if conditions change in the US, modified sailings could potentially resume.
- The dates of this extension means Disney Cruise Line won’t be able to host their popular “Halloween on the High Seas” event.
- Disney has yet to make an official statement, we expect one to come in the near future.
- In the past, Disney has offered future cruise credits for Guests who choose to rebook rather than receive a full refund when they’ve already paid in full, which is likely what travelers can expect who are affected by this new extension.
- Guests and travel agents should receive emails with full details when Disney is able to send them.
- Looking to book a cruise? Disney is offering date flexibility options on cruises booked before August 31st, 2020. Click here for more details.