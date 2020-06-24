Disney Cruise Line Launches Temporary Date Flexibility Option for New Bookings Made by August 31

Disney Cruise Line has launched a temporary date flexibility option for select existing cruise vacations and for new bookings made by August 31, 2020.
What’s happening:
- Starting today, Disney Cruise Line is introducing a temporary date flexibility option for new cruise bookings.
- Guests booking cruises by August 31, 2020 for sailings through March 31, 2021, can change their sail date up to 15 days prior to departure.
- This temporary modification to Disney’s standard booking policy will allow guests to adjust their sail date should they need to.
- The offer applies to new bookings made by August 31, 2020 and existing bookings within the departure date window.
- Guests can change their sail date up to 15 days prior to their cruise to any cruise commencing prior to April 1, 2022.
- Sailings are currently available through summer 2021 with additional eligible sailings to be released at a later date.
Good to Know:
- Guests who wish to change their sail date must move to a future sailing that commences prior to April 1, 2022.
- Prevailing rates apply and guests are responsible for any balance due after the reservation has been modified.
- Guests cannot change their reservation back to the original sail date after taking advantage of this offer.
- Should your guests cancel their new sail date, any cancellation fees applicable to the original sail date will be deferred and applied as a minimum cancellation fee to the future sailing.
- Standard air cancellation fees apply for guests who booked flights through Disney Cruise Line.
More Disney Vacation News:
- Disney recently announced they will no longer offer vacation packages that include air travel for vacation dates that begin in 2021.
- Disney Cruise Line has cancelled sailings through July on the Fantasy and Dream ships and additional departures on the Wonder and Magic through September 14 and October 2 respectively.
