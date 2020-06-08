Disney Cruise Line Cancels Sailings on Disney Magic Through October 2nd

Following last week’s announcement that Disney Cruise Line was cancelling select sailings through September 14, they have now extended that date to October 2, this time for the Disney Magic.

What’s happening:

Disney Cruise Line

Disney says the well-being of guests and team members is their top priority.

Based on the direction from health experts and government officials, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney has decided to cancel these additional itineraries.

Guests booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.

These guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

Impacted sailings on the Disney Magic include:

June 6-13

June 13-22

June 22-July 1

July 1-13

July 13-18

July 18-25

July 25-August 5

August 5-13

August 13-20

August 20–30

August 30- September 6

September 6-13

September 13-18

October 2-12

Other Disney Cruise Line Cancellations: