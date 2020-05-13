Disney Cruise Line Extends Sailing Cancellations Through July

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled additional sailings on all of their ships through the end of July. Some of the impacted sailings include Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages. All guests will receive a refund on payments made while guests who have paid in full can opt for a future sailing credit instead.

What’s happening:

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled more sailings with departures through July 27, 2020.

Due to this cancellation, Disney Cruise Line is offering guests who have paid in full the choice of a 125% future cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date, or a full refund. The credit has been automatically added to their account.

Guests who have not paid in full, will automatically receive a refund for any payment made toward their booking. Refunds will be processed back to the original form of payment, but may be delayed due to the high volume.

Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages:

The cancellation of the two Disney Magic sailings and three Disney Wonder sailings include Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages booked in conjunction with these cruises.

Guests on these sailings will automatically receive a refund for all components, including the Adventures by Disney Cruise Package.

Cancelled sailings include:

Disney Dream June 21 – 5-Night Bahamas June 26 – 5-Night Bahamas July 1 – 4-Night Bahamas July 5 – 5-Night Bahamas July 10 – 3-Night Bahamas July 13 – 4-Night Bahamas July 17 – 3-Night Bahamas July 20 – 4-Night Bahamas July 24 – 3-Night Bahamas July 27 – 4-Night Bahamas

Disney Fantasy June 20 – 7-Night Western Caribbean June 27 – 9-Night Southern Caribbean July 6 – 5-Night Western Caribbean July 11 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean July 18 – 7-Night Western Caribbean July 25 – 7-Night Eastern Caribbean

Disney Magic July 13 – 5-Night Mediterranean July 18 – 7-Night Western Europe July 25 – 11-Night Northern Europe

Disney Wonder July 6 – 7-Night Alaska July 13 – 7-Night Alaska July 20 – 7-Night Alaska July 27 – 7-Night Alaska

Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages July 13 – 5-Night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package July 25 – 11-Night Northern Europe Adventures by Disney Cruise Package July 6 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package July 13 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package July 27 – 7-Night Alaskan Wonders Adventures by Disney Cruise Package



