Disney Cruise Line Cancels Disney Wonder Sailings from Canada Through September 14

Following a Canadian government decision to not allow cruise ships to dock at their ports, Disney Cruise Line has announced they are cancelling new departures from the neighboring country through September 14, 2020.

What’s happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced they are cancelling another round of departures, this time from Canada

These cancellations will affect new sailings on the Disney Wonder through September 14, 2020.

The news follows the Canadian government’s decision to not allow cruise ships to dock in Canadian ports through October 31, 2020.

Disney notes that due to the government ruling, it is necessary to cancel Disney Wonder sailings scheduled to embark and/or debark in Vancouver through September 14, 2020.

Disney says they are also evaluating the Disney Magic sailings scheduled to visit Canadian ports this October, however they are not changing those itineraries at this time.

Affected guests:

Disney Cruise Line is offering guests booked on affected sailings the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.

Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call us at (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

Impacted Disney Wonder sailings:

June 1-8

June 8-15

June 15-22

June 22-29

June 29-July 6

July 6-13

July 13-20

July 20-27

July 27-August 3

August 3-10

August 10-17

August 17-24

August 31-September 7

September 7-14

September 14-18

Other Affected Sailings: