Disney Cruise Line Cancels Disney Wonder Sailings from Canada Through September 14

by | Jun 2, 2020 10:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Following a Canadian government decision to not allow cruise ships to dock at their ports, Disney Cruise Line has announced they are cancelling new departures from the neighboring country through September 14, 2020.

What’s happening:

  • Disney Cruise Line has announced they are cancelling another round of departures, this time from Canada.
  • These cancellations will affect new sailings on the Disney Wonder through September 14, 2020.
  • The news follows the Canadian government’s decision to not allow cruise ships to dock in Canadian ports through October 31, 2020.
  • Disney notes that due to the government ruling, it is necessary to cancel Disney Wonder sailings scheduled to embark and/or debark in Vancouver through September 14, 2020.
  • Disney says they are also evaluating the Disney Magic sailings scheduled to visit Canadian ports this October, however they are not changing those itineraries at this time.

Affected guests:

  • Disney Cruise Line is offering guests booked on affected sailings the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.
  • Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.
  • Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call us at (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

Impacted Disney Wonder sailings:

  • June 1-8
  • June 8-15
  • June 15-22
  • June 22-29
  • June 29-July 6
  • July 6-13
  • July 13-20
  • July 20-27
  • July 27-August 3
  • August 3-10
  • August 10-17
  • August 17-24
  • August 31-September 7
  • September 7-14
  • September 14-18

Other Affected Sailings:

  • Back in May Disney Cruise Line announced they were suspending all other new departures through July 27, 2020 on each of their four ships.
  • Disney has been in close contact with health officials and is following direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Disney says “the well-being of our guests, Crew Members and Cast Members [is] our top priority.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend