Disney Ending Vacation Packages With Air Travel in 2021

The Walt Disney Travel Company announced today that they will no longer offer vacation packages that include air travel for vacation dates that begin in 2021.

What’s Happening:

This includes packages for vacations at the Walt Disney World Resort Disneyland Resort Aulani

Consumer-direct and third-party bookings are affected by this change, which includes booking through Disney’s website or travel center hotline and using a travel agent.

Disney will continue to offer vacation packages with air travel through the end of 2020.