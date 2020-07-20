Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Sailings Through September 30th

Disney Cruise Line will be canceling all sailings through September 30th following an extension of a No Sail Order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

What’s Happening:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has extended their No Sail Order for cruise ships through September 30th, 2020.

As a result, Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line had previously canceled all sailings through September 14th Disney Magic through October 2nd

Guests with sailings affected by these cancellations who paid in full can choose between a 125% future cruise credit applicable to a future sailing prior to March 31st, 2022, or a full refund.

Guests who have not paid their reservation in full will automatically receive a refund for the amount already paid.

These guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

Looking to book a cruise? Disney is offering date flexibility options on cruises booked before August 31st, 2020. Click here