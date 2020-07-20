Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Sailings Through September 30th

Disney Cruise Line will be canceling all sailings through September 30th following an extension of a No Sail Order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
What’s Happening:
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has extended their No Sail Order for cruise ships through September 30th, 2020.
- As a result, Disney Cruise Line will be canceling all sailings through the end of September.
- Disney Cruise Line had previously canceled all sailings through September 14th, with extended cancellations for the Disney Magic through October 2nd.
- Guests with sailings affected by these cancellations who paid in full can choose between a 125% future cruise credit applicable to a future sailing prior to March 31st, 2022, or a full refund.
- Guests who have not paid their reservation in full will automatically receive a refund for the amount already paid.
- These guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.
- Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.
- Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.
- Looking to book a cruise? Disney is offering date flexibility options on cruises booked before August 31st, 2020. Click here for more details.