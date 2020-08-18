Hulu Releases Trailer, Poster for Original Movie “The Binge”

As we get ready to close out summer, Hulu’s bringing a new comedy film to their platform. Today, the streamer revealed the official trailer and poster for The Binge which will be available on August 28th

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the official trailer for their upcoming feature comedy The Binge . The film will debut on the service on August 28th.

. The film will debut on the service on August 28th. The original movie is set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, and the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on Binge day.

Elements of this story seem to be a spoof of horror series The Purge that saw all criminal actions outlawed except for Purge Day.

that saw all criminal actions outlawed except for Purge Day. The Binge joins Hulu’s lineup of original films which include Into The Dark , Palm Springs Bad Hair

Synopsis:

“In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government… except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true… Sure they will have to avoid their crazed principal (Vince Vaughn), violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that’s all part of the fun! Their friendship will be tested, love live’s will be rattled and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one’s life is EVER the same after participating in The Binge!”

The Film Stars:

Skyler Gisondo

Dexter Darden

Eduardo Franco

Vince Vaughn

Grace Van Dien

Tony Cavalero

Zainne Saleh

Marta Piekarz

Esteban Benito

Brittany Garms

Natalie Goldberg

Affion Crockett

Elon Gold

Jessica Kirson

Godfrey

Eileen Galindo

Creative Team: