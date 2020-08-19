ABC Confirms Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest to Return for Season 4

by | Aug 19, 2020 9:20 AM Pacific Time

As American Idol prepares to return for its fourth season amid a myriad of changes, fans can count on a few things to stay the same. Today, ABC revealed that judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be back for another year of the competition, along with America’s favorite host, Ryan Seacrest.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has announced that American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest will return for season four of the singing competition. 
  • The search for the next singing sensation is currently underway with “Idol Across America” remote virtual auditions taking place across all 50 states.
  • As previously announced, “Idol Across America” will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer.
  • To sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit the American Idol website where more details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions can be found.

What They’re Saying:

  • Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most. There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”
  • Executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane: “Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent. Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”
  • Executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of 19 Entertainment’s parent company Industrial Media: “We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol. At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration – where dreams come true. And that is what ‘American Idol’ is all about.”

American Idol is produced by:

  • Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment
  • Executive producers include:
    • Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner
    • Jennifer Mullin
    • Megan Wolflick
    • Eli Holzman (19 Entertainment)
    • Aaron Saidman (19 Entertainment)
  • Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
 
 
