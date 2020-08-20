Sony Developing “Kraven The Hunter” Film, In Talks with J.C. Chandor to Direct

On the heels of the news we reported earlier today involving a secret Marvel project and Olivia Wilde, Sony is seemingly building up their collection of Marvel films, including a film based on Kraven The Hunter, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Sony is reportedly developing a new film based on Spider-Man villain, Kraven the Hunter, and has their eyes on J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier, A Most Violent Year) to direct the feature.
- This will be another in a line of Marvel titles that Sony has in production, along with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius (both delayed until 2021), the next Spider-Man installment, and a recently revealed possible Spider-Woman project from Olivia Wilde.
- In the comic world, Kraven the Hunter is a maniacal big game hunter who sought to defeat Spider-Man to prove that he was the greatest hunter in the world. Unlike other hunters, he typically disdained the use of guns or bow and arrows preferring to take down large dangerous animals with his bare hands even though he often made elaborate preparations to weaken a quarry beforehand. He also used a mystical serum to give him similar strength to Spider-Man, but even without the serum he was a threat to the wall-crawler. However, Kraven's continual underestimation of the superhero's resourcefulness made him a frustrating quarry.
- Kraven the Hunter has reportedly long been a property that Sony wanted to produce, with a script written by The Equalizer’s Richard Wenk.
- If a deal is made with Chandor, then this would be his first major studio, big budget, tentpole film. He has previously worked on more independent, character-driven dramas but has also proven that he can take on scenes that Kraven The Hunter would demand with his work on films like A Most Violent Year.