Olivia Wilde Attached to Develop and Direct Secret Marvel Project for Sony

by | Aug 20, 2020 9:46 AM Pacific Time

Olivia Wilde will be bringing her directorial talents to Sony for a new secret Marvel project. Wilde will develop and direct a new movie centered on a female superhero from the Marvel/Sony collection of characters. It’s expected the story will focus on an iteration of Spider-Woman.  

Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline has revealed that actres Olivia Wilde has been tapped to direct a Marvel film for Sony Pictures, one that will focus on a female superhero.
  • Wilde will develop and direct the movie for the studios. While the character has not been confirmed, Deadline is speculating the story will revolve around a Spider-Woman persona.
  • In response to the news article, Wilde quote tweeted Deadline and shared a single spider emoji.

  • The Spider-Woman character made her comic debut in the 1970s and the moniker has been used by Jessica Drew, Mary Jane Watson, and Gwen Stacy over the years.
  • Deadline says that Wilde will be revamping the character concept, so it’s not clear in what direction the studio plans to go.
  • The film will be written by Katie Silberman. Gary Spinelli wrote an early draft of the script.
  • Sony’s Amy Pascal will serve as producer and Rachel O’Connor will executive produce the film.
  • With Wilde attached, the new film is the second female focused story in the Sony/Marvel universe to land a director, the other being S.J. Clarkson for Madame Webb.
  • Sony is also currently developing films for Black Cat and Silver Sable characters.
  • The studio did not provide comment on the news.

Marvel and Female Directors:

  • A few weeks ago it was announced that Candyman director Nia DaCosta would helm the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Chloe Zhao directed The Eternals which was to be released this fall, but has been pushed back to February 2021.
  • The highly anticipated Black Widow standalone film that kicks off Phase Four was directed by Cate Shortland and will make its way to theaters this November.
 
 
