Olivia Wilde Attached to Develop and Direct Secret Marvel Project for Sony

Olivia Wilde will be bringing her directorial talents to Sony for a new secret Marvel project. Wilde will develop and direct a new movie centered on a female superhero from the Marvel/Sony collection of characters. It’s expected the story will focus on an iteration of Spider-Woman.

What's Happening:

Wilde will develop and direct the movie for the studios. While the character has not been confirmed, Deadline is speculating the story will revolve around a Spider-Woman persona.

In response to the news article, Wilde quote tweeted Deadline and shared a single spider emoji.

The Spider-Woman character made her comic debut in the 1970s and the moniker has been used by Jessica Drew, Mary Jane Watson, and Gwen Stacy over the years.

The film will be written by Katie Silberman. Gary Spinelli wrote an early draft of the script.

Sony’s Amy Pascal will serve as producer and Rachel O’Connor will executive produce the film.

With Wilde attached, the new film is the second female focused story in the Sony/Marvel universe to land a director, the other being S.J. Clarkson for Madame Webb.

Sony is also currently developing films for Black Cat and Silver Sable characters.

The studio did not provide comment on the news.

