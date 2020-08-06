Nia DaCosta Reportedly Hired to Direct “Captain Marvel 2”

Candyman director, Nia DaCosta has reportedly been hired to helm Marvel’s Captain Marvel 2.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios has found a new director for the 2022 Captain Marvel sequel. According to Deadline Nia DaCosta has been tapped to helm the project which will center around Carol Danvers, though this time, her story won’t be set in the 1990s.
- DaCosta recently directed Jordan Peele’s Candyman sequel which is due out this fall. She also wrote and directed the acclaimed 2018 drama Little Woods which stars Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Lily James (Cinderella).
- Neither Disney nor Marvel has commented on the news.
- As with other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, DaCosta replaces the director, or in this case directors, to continue the story of the central hero. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck co-directed the 2019 film which introduced Carol Danvers to the MCU and brought in $1.13 billion from the worldwide box office.
- DaCosta’s hiring is in line with Marvel Studios’ commitment to bring diversity to their projects, characters, and storylines both in front of and behind the camera.
- The script for Captain Marvel 2 was written by Megan McDonnell who’s also working as a story editor for Disney+’s WandaVision.
- Brie Larson will reprise her role as the titular character.
- Currently, Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled for a U.S. premiere on July 8, 2022.