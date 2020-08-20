Vera Bradley Creates New Limited-Release Patterns for Disney Parks, “Mickey’s Sweet Treats” and “Sweet Treat Ditsy”

Debuting today, Vera Bradley has created new limited-release patterns as part of a partnership with Disney Parks that focuses on the delicious treats that guests can find while they visit.

What’s Happening:

Vera Bradley, the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has once again worked with Disney Parks to create two limited-release novelty patterns called “Mickey’s Sweet Treats” and coordinating “Sweet Treat Ditsy,” both of which launched today.

Vera Bradley’s design team collaborated with Disney Parks to create Mickey’s Sweet Treats and Sweet Treat Ditsy, which are both medallion-based patterns. Hidden within each print are some of the signature sweet treats guests can enjoy at Disney Parks, including ice cream bars, cupcakes, donuts and cotton candy. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Pluto are also featured among the classic confections.

The Mickey’s Sweet Treats and Sweet Treat Ditsy collection features 18 items, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, a travel bag and various travel items, plush throw blankets, and several coordinating accessories. The limited-release collection is available exclusively by shopping at Vera Bradley at Disney Springs Walt Disney World

Those interested can also call Vera Bradley at Disney Springs at (407) 828-0040 during store hours to place a phone order.

What They’re Saying:

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley: “Collaborating with Disney on special product collections is always a special treat, and the names of our newest limited-release novelty patterns reflect exactly that. We hope the launch of Mickey’s Sweet Treats and Sweet Treat Ditsy reminds both Vera Bradley fans and Disney enthusiasts alike to take the time to enjoy life’s sweetest moments.”