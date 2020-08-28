ABC Orders Limited Series “Women of the Movement” About Mamie Till Mobley

by | Aug 28, 2020 12:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ABC has ordered a new limited series Women of the Movement focusing on the story of Mamie Till Mobley who sought justice for her son Emmett Till who was murdered. The series hails from executive producers Marissa Jo Cerar, Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan and others.

Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Women of the Movement will feature six episodes focusing on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.
  • The series is created by Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale, 13 Reasons Why, Shots Fired), who will also serve as a writer and showrunner.
  • The first episode will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball, Shots Fired).

What They’re Saying:  

  • Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “Today marks 65 years since the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. This limited series will shine a light on the determined pursuit of justice by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley. Their story involves inconceivable heartbreak and brutality but also the enduring love of a mother and her son, galvanizing a movement that carved the path for today’s racial justice movement. We are honored to be bringing their story to ABC backed by an all-star producing team.”

  • Marissa Jo Cerar: “I am thrilled to bring this project to television. It is unfortunately very timely, and my hope is to give the audience a chance to learn who Emmett Till really was – the boy, rather than the victim or the martyr – while also showcasing Mamie’s astonishing strength in the face of a mother’s worst nightmare. Telling Emmett and Mamie’s story is a responsibility I have not taken lightly since I began this journey last year, because this is more than a tragedy; it’s a story about a mother’s unwavering love of her son and her commitment to bettering the lives of all Black people. I can’t wait to start filming. With the brilliant Gina Prince-Bythewood as our director, we could not be in better hands.”

  • Gina Prince-Bythewood: “The story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till is not one I want to tell. It is a story I need to tell,” said. “I am grateful to be on this journey with incredible collaborators who are determined to honor this mother and son with truth, authenticity and humanity.”

Creative Team:

  • Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment and executive produced by:
    • Jay-Z
    • Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation)
    • Will Smith and James Lassiter (Overbrook)
    • Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann (Kapital Entertainment)
    • Marissa Jo Cerar, Gina Prince-Bythewood 
    • Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Film Group)
    • Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group)
    • David Clark (Mazo Partners)
 
 
