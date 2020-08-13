Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood Sign First-Look Deal with Newly Branded Touchstone Television

Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood have signed a first-look deal for their production company, Undisputed Cinema, with Disney’s newly branded Touchstone Television.

What’s Happening:

The multi-year deal covers writing and producing for television and streaming through their production company Undisputed Cinema.

Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood worked with Twentieth Century Fox Television for their limited series Shots Fired which aired on Fox in 2017.

which aired on Fox in 2017. Undisputed Cinema’s projects aim to tell timely and engaging stories that will challenge viewers perspectives while building empathy for their dimensional characters.

The duo are advocates for representation both on and off the screen and have mentored many up and coming writers and directors. Bythewood has hosted town-halls on systemic racism and Prince-Bythewood has funded a film scholarship for African American students at UCLA.

Bythewood’s credits include: Creator of Swagger for Apple TV+ Writer of A Different World Supervising Producer on NY Undercover Writer and Director of Dancing in September Co-writer Notorious Director 30 for 30 One Night in Vegas

Prince-Bythewood’s credits include: Director The Old Guard for Netflix Writer and Director: Love & Basketball The Secret Life of Bees Beyond The Lights Director of Pilot for Marvel Cloak & Dagger



