Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood Sign First-Look Deal with Newly Branded Touchstone Television

by | Aug 13, 2020 10:55 AM Pacific Time

Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood have signed a first-look deal for their production company, Undisputed Cinema, with Disney’s newly branded Touchstone Television.

Gina Prince-Bythewood Reggie Rock Bythewood via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood have signed a first-look deal with Touchstone Television (formerly Fox 21 Television Studios).
  • The multi-year deal covers writing and producing for television and streaming through their production company Undisputed Cinema.
  • Deadline notes this is the first deal for Touchstone Television since the studio was rebranded earlier this week.
  • Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood worked with Twentieth Century Fox Television for their limited series Shots Fired which aired on Fox in 2017.
  • Undisputed Cinema’s projects aim to tell timely and engaging stories that will challenge viewers perspectives while building empathy for their dimensional characters.
  • The duo are advocates for representation both on and off the screen and have mentored many up and coming writers and directors. Bythewood has hosted town-halls on systemic racism and Prince-Bythewood has funded a film scholarship for African American students at UCLA.
  • Bythewood’s credits include:
    • Creator of Swagger for Apple TV+
    • Writer of A Different World
    • Supervising Producer on NY Undercover
    • Writer and Director of Dancing in September
    • Co-writer Notorious
    • Director 30 for 30 One Night in Vegas
  • Prince-Bythewood’s credits include:
    • Director The Old Guard for Netflix
    • Writer and Director:
      • Love & Basketball
      • The Secret Life of Bees
      • Beyond The Lights
    • Director of Pilot for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

What They’re Saying:

  • Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood: “We are dedicated to telling stories that show the breadth of our humanity, entertain and say something to the world, and we are incredibly excited to work with Touchstone to expand our reach. We look forward to creating new content with Dana Walden and Bert Salke, and fostering the voices of artists who share our vision.”
  • Bert Salke, President of Touchstone Television: “We have wanted to be in business with Reggie and Gina for a very long time, as it’s hard to think of any two multi-hyphenates who are as forward-thinking and talented as this gifted duo. Starting years ago, from New York Undercover to Love and Basketball to Shots Fired through Gina’s recent feature The Old Guard, their body of work is beyond impressive. Perhaps most importantly, they’re awesome people who have built a reputation of kindness and intelligence. We’re excited to partner with them to help build their legacy to even greater heights.”
 
 
