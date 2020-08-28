Disney Hires Katie Dippold to Write Script for New “Haunted Mansion” Movie

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Disney is working on another film inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction with screenwriter Katie Dippold attached.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Studios is once again adapting the classic theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion, as a live-action feature film.
- The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke the news that screenwriter Katie Dippold (The Heat, 2016’s Ghostbusters) is attached to write the script.
- The attraction previously inspired the 2003 comedy film The Haunted Mansion that starred Eddie Murphy as a real estate agent whose family got swept up in breaking a curse on the residence of 999 happy haunts.
- Disney has tried multiple times over the years to get another screen adaptation off the ground, including a version directed by Guillermo del Torro that was announced back in 2010.
- As recently as 2015, the project was still in development with Ryan Gossling in talks to be part of the film’s cast.
- Rideback is co-producing the film with Disney and most recently worked with them on the live-action Aladdin.