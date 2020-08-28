Walt Disney Family Museum Announces New Virtual Events, Including Ron Clements and John Musker

The Walt Disney Family Museum has added more virtual events to their programming lineup through October. Click here to see their previously announced events through September 10th and continue reading below to see what’s coming next.

Happily Ever After Hours

When: Wed, Sep 23 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

What: Join Academy Award®–nominated filmmakers Ron Clements and John Musker for behind-the-scenes stories from their work at Walt Disney Animation Studios on The Great Mouse Detective (1986), The Little Mermaid (1989), Aladdin (1992), Hercules (1997), Treasure Planet (2002), The Princess and the Frog (2009), and Moana (2016).

Virtual Talk

When: Fri, Oct 16 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

What: Milicent Patrick was a true Renaissance woman. Not only was she one of The Walt Disney Studios’ first female animators-in-training, but throughout her illustrious career, she also worked as an actress, makeup artist, and special effects designer. Recently recognized as the costume designer behind the iconic Gill-man from Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), Patrick also animated the pastel color work on the terrifying Chernabog from Fantasia (1940) and contributed to Dumbo (1941) before leaving the Studios to pursue a career in acting. Join Mallory O’Meara, filmmaker and author of The Woman from the Black Lagoon, as she takes a deep dive into Patrick’s fascinating life.

Virtual Storytime

When: Sat, Oct 17 | Noon PT | Zoom Webinar

What: We invite you and your family to join our latest Virtual Storytime, I Am Walt Disney with Author Brad Meltzer, as he reads aloud the story of Walt Disney—highlighting Walt’s childhood in Marceline, his move to Hollywood, and the creation of Disneyland Park.

