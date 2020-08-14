Walt Disney Family Museum Announces New Virtual Events for August and September

by | Aug 14, 2020 12:49 PM Pacific Time

The Walt Disney Family Museum has revealed a new slate of virtual programs for the later half of August and into early September. All of the events are listed below and reservations can be made in advance by clicking the link for each event.

Happily Ever After Hours

Art Director and Former Imagineer Ray Spencer

When: Fri, Aug 21 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

What: Join Art Director and Former Imagineer Ray Spencer for backstage stories from his projects for Walt Disney Imagineering, including Buena Vista Street, Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, and the reintroduction of the Hatbox Ghost character in Haunted Mansion.

Click here to register.

Actor Bobby Moynihan

When: Wed, Aug 26 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

What: Join actor, comedian, and writer Bobby Moynihan for behind-the-scenes stories from his voice work on several Disney projects, including roles in Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University (2013) and Inside Out (2015), Disney Television Animation’s DuckTales (2017–present), Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars Resistance (2018–20), and Disney Channel Original Movies Descendants 2 (2017) and Descendants 3 (2019).

Click here to register.

Academy Award®-Nominated Filmmaker and Tonko House Co-Founder Robert Kondo

When: Wed, Sep 2 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

What: Join Academy Award–nominated filmmaker and Tonko House Co-Founder Robert Kondo for behind-the-scenes stories from his work at Disney·Pixar on Ratatouille (2007), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Monsters University (2013), and co-founding Tonko House, a studio that strives to nurture growth while telling stories for the world.

Click here to register.

Academy Award®-Winning Visual Effects Supervisor Dennis Muren

When: Wed, Sep 9 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

What: Join Academy Award®-winning Visual Effects Supervisor Dennis Muren for curated film clips and behind-the-scenes stories from his work at Industrial Light & Magic, including the original Star Wars trilogy (1977–83), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and Jurassic Park (1993).

Click here to register.

Virtual Storytime

Malina's Jam: Walt Disney Animation Studios Artist Showcase with Author and Illustrator Svetla Radivoeva        

When: Thu, Sep 10 | Noon PT | Zoom Webinar

What: We invite you and your family to join us as Author and Illustrator Svetla Radivoeva shares the story of Malina, a hedgehog with a passion for making sweet raspberry jam.

Click here to register.

 
 
