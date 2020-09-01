Freeform to Host Halloween Road Drive-Thru Experience

Earlier today, Freeform shared their lineup for their upcoming 31 Nights of Halloween programming block which begins in October. It looks like they’re also going to take their celebration of the spooky season a bit farther this year, with a special drive-thru experience called “Halloween Road.”
- Halloween Road will be an outdoor immersive experience in which guests will take their own cars into the worlds of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus and other fan-favorite Halloween films.
- The experience will also include other surprises filled with games, performances and prizes.
- Halloween Road will operate from October 2-4 at the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles, CA.
- Tickets for the experience will be free and will be available beginning September 12 at 10 AM PT.
- Those interested in attending the new attraction can sign up here to join a waitlist to get first access to tickets and more information.