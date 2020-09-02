See the Storyboard Process for a Magical Scene from “Onward” In New Side-By-Side Video From Pixar

Fans of the Pixar Animation Studios film, Onward, that debuted earlier this year, or even just fans of the animation process are sure to enjoy the latest “Side by Side” video released by the revered animation studio.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has released another “Side-By-Side” video, wherein they showcase animatics (modern-day versions of traditional storyboards) above or next to the final film renderings we all know and love.

Today’s video features a scene from their film, Onward ,

In the scene, we see Ian and Barley trying to bring back their late father through magic, though successfully unsuccessful in their attempts.

When compared to the animatic, you can see how the animatic/storyboarding process aides all the other artists on the film, including the character animators, with staging, gestures, emotions, and even effects (like the exploding Phoenix gem) in the final product albeit with more detail and subtle changes here and there.