See the Storyboard Process for a Magical Scene from “Onward” In New Side-By-Side Video From Pixar

by | Sep 2, 2020 11:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Fans of the Pixar Animation Studios film, Onward, that debuted earlier this year, or even just fans of the animation process are sure to enjoy the latest “Side by Side” video released by the revered animation studio.

What’s Happening:

  • Pixar Animation Studios has released another “Side-By-Side” video, wherein they showcase animatics (modern-day versions of traditional storyboards) above or next to the final film renderings we all know and love.
  • Today’s video features a scene from their film, Onward, which was released earlier this year.
  • In the scene, we see Ian and Barley trying to bring back their late father through magic, though successfully unsuccessful in their attempts.
  • When compared to the animatic, you can see how the animatic/storyboarding process aides all the other artists on the film, including the character animators, with staging, gestures, emotions, and even effects (like the exploding Phoenix gem) in the final product albeit with more detail and subtle changes here and there.

  • Onward debuted earlier this year just before the global COVID-19 pandemic, which caused shutdowns of cinemas worldwide. Shortly after, Onward was made available digitally, followed by a release on Disney+, and on Blu-Ray/DVD shortly after that.
  • In Onward, teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late father. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles, and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ mother realizes that her sons are missing, she teams up with the former warrior-turned-restaurant-owner Manticore and heads off to find them. Curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.
  • A previous video from Pixar had a story artist (whose work you might see above) teach us how to draw Barley Lightfoot in the same format.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed