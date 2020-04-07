Pixar Artist Teaches Viewers How to Draw Barley Lightfoot from “Onward”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has recently been doing a series where an animator teaches you how to draw new and classic characters from their films. Pixar Animation Studios is now jumping into that realm, as an animator from Onward is teaching viewers how to draw Barley Lightfoot from the film.

What’s Happening:

Story Supervisor Kelsey Mann is taking us on an easy step-by-step tour on how to draw one of the newest characters in the Pixar pantheon, Barley Lightfoot from the film, Mann is no newcomer to the Pixar world, as he has worked on Monsters University, the short Party Central, as well as The Good Dinosaur.

Mann works in the Story Department, which focuses on the storyboards for the films he works on, so the drawing he teaches us is more of a storyboard version as opposed to the highly detailed and polished version that appears in the final film.

Recently, Walt Disney Animation Studios has also been doing a “how-to-draw” series featuring characters from Frozen , The Little Mermaid and even a caricature of Walt Disney

