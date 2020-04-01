Disney Animator Draws a Caricature of Walt Disney During the Annual Caricature Show

The #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video series continues today with a very special character, or should we say caricature. The previous three videos all focused on characters from Frozen, but today’s video goes back to the man who started it all. Check it out!

What’s Happening:

Disney Animator Michael Woodside celebrates Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Annual Caricature Show, which takes place every year in early April.

The event was started by John Musker, co-director of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Hercules, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog and Moana .

and . During the Annual Caricature Show, animators draw caricature sketches of their colleagues.

In this video, Michael Woodside draws Walt Disney himself.

Take a shot at drawing along and let us know how you did!

Previous #DrawWithDisneyAnimation Videos