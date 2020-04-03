Mark Henn Draws Ariel in Latest “Draw With Disney Animation” Installment

Grab your pencils and sketch pad, it’s time to learn how to draw Ariel! Today’s Draw With Disney Animation video marks the fifth lesson in the series and features Disney Animator Mark Henn instructing fans on how to draw the red headed mermaid.

What’s happening:

With the weekend approaching and folks looking for fun activities to do indoors, now’s a great time to work on a few art projects.

Anyone who’s ever wondered what it's like to be an animator, will benefit from Disney’s YouTube series, Draw With Disney Animation.

Today’s lesson The Little Mermaid herself, Ariel. In the 11-minute segment, animator Mark Henn shows fans how to draw the face and hair of the undersea princess. Take a look:

At the top of the video, Henn reveals that he’s been working for Walt Disney Animation Studios for almost 40 years, and one of the first characters he animated, was indeed Ariel!

Over the course of his Disney career Henn’s has served as an animation and supervising animator. Some of his credits include: Beauty and the Beast The Lion King Pocahontas The Emperor’s New Groove Enchanted Frozen Get A Horse

He also drew the official portrait for Mickey’s 90th birthday

