New Tabletop Game “Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition” To Debut From The Op in Partnership with Disney and Pixar

by | Mar 12, 2020 2:18 PM Pacific Time

Fans of Disney and Pixar’s Onward may remember the presence of Quests of Yore, a game that Barley Lightfoot references throughout the film. Now, through a partnership with Usaopoly (The Op), that game has become a reality that you can soon play with Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition!

What’s Happening:

  • Usaopoly (The Op), a leading tabletop games publisher, is teaming up with Disney and Pixar, creators of Onward, to allow fans to bring home a real-life piece of the story with Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition, a unique role-playing experience inspired by the game seen in the movie.
  • Onward is set in a modern suburban fantasy world and tells the story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a quest to conjure enough magic to spend 24 hours with their late father. On their journey, the brothers encounter treacherous obstacles and must deploy magical tactics culled from Quests of Yore, Barley’s favorite role-playing board game. The magical story of Onward was inspired by Pixar movie director Dan Scanlon’s real-life experience of his own father.
  • Together, The Op and Disney and Pixar are thrilled to make Ian and Barley’s game a reality for fans of Onward and role-playing games (RPGs). Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition will deliver an imaginative and immersive fantasy gameplay experience, where the "Quest Master" unfolds the story narrative while players develop, enrich and actualize their characters along their journey. In this immersive role-playing game, players gather their Fellowship and embark on an epic Quest across the lands of old. Rush to the aid of the satyrs of Clovendell and uncover a mystery that will test adventurers’ strength and teamwork. Elves, cyclops, goblins, dragons… and The Manticore, are just some of what awaits you on your journey in Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition
  • Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition will be available this Fall throughout North America in specialty stores as well as in Europe, Australia and New Zealand with a US $49.99 MSRP.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Maggie Matthews, Vice President of Licensing at The Op: “Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this project is that it allows fans to play the same game and experience the same excitement as Barley and Ian, and furthermore, get to embellish these adventures.”
 
 
