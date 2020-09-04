First #DisneyMagicMoments: In The Kitchen” Video Teaches Us How To Make Cheddar Cheese Soup and Filet of Beef with Roasted Mushrooms

Anybody who has tried the Cheddar Cheese Soup at EPCOT’s Le Cellier or even part of EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival goes back again and again just for that treat. Now, thanks to a new series, #DisneyMagicMoments: In The Kitchen, we can learn how to make this delicious delectable (as well ast the Filet of Beef) in the very first episode!

What’s Happening:

On Thursday, the Disney Parks Blog is hosting a special #DisneyMagicMoments: In the Kitchen video experience featuring cooking demonstration of popular EPCOT

During the previously recorded livestream, Chef Kevin will be making the incredibly popular Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup, as well as the Filet of Beef with Roasted Mushrooms and Beurre Blanc. Both dishes are favorites at Le Cellier restaurant at EPCOT and at this year’s Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine

The cooking demo begins on the Disney Parks Blog at 5 p.m. ET on September 10, 2020. A sneak peek of the presentation can be seen above.

If you’d like to follow along with Chef Kevin, Disney is also offering recipes for both of the dishes. Download the soup recipe here Filet of Beef recipe here

What They’re Saying:

Responses from groups who previewed Chef Kevin’s demo: “For those of us that live far away and haven’t been able to get to Disney for months, this was a wonderful way to feel connected and look forward to our next trip – only 2 weeks away!” “It was wonderful! I loved the way the class was set up and the detail from Chef Kevin was perfect! He explained every step of the process clearly and gave us many tips to prepare the food before cooking, storing it and if we chose to freeze the meal, how to handle it prior to reheating. It was a pleasure to listen and watch the presentation. I can’t wait to try the recipes this weekend!”

