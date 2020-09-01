Taste of EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Merchandise Guide

We showed you an early look at this year’s Taste of EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival merchandise last week. It’s now on shelves at festival stores throughout EPCOT and today, we have a closer look at all of the merchandise, including prices! The merchandise this year is themed to different collections and we’ll start with the general Food and Wine Festival merchandise, which celebrates 25 years of culinary adventure this year.

Taste Your Way Around the World Collection

Bring the flavors of EPCOT’s wine selections home with these 25th anniversary wine glasses, available with steps or without, each for $14.99.

Metal stemless wine glasses are a hot new trend and fans can add these 25th anniversary metal wine glasses to their collection for $24.99 each.

In most places, you would get funny looks for drinking wine in the morning. But you can celebrate your love of wine with these wine barrel coffee mugs for $19.99.

Planning to try some recipes at home from this year’s festival? You can keep the magic of EPCOT in your kitchen with this cutting board with Spaceship Earth peeking out behind a bushel of grapes. The underside has the ‘Taste Your Way Around the World” logo and the 25th anniversary banner etched in. This cutting board retails for $29.99.

This souvenir is more handy when you’re sipping and strolling around World Showcase, a reusable plate with cup holder full of icons from this year’s festival, including the 25th anniversary logo for $7.99.

Show off your visit to this year’s festival with this unisex t-shirt for $29.99.

A women’s version exists as well for $39.99, with glittery wine in the glass and a hidden Mickey on the wedge of cheese.

Brews Around the World Collection

Celebrate your love of the hops at the festival with this unisex shirt, which features Spaceship Earth on the front and a full logo on the back for $29.99.

This “Wonderful Time for a Beer” hat includes a metallic Spaceship Earth on the brim, the underside of which is a bottle opener for $29.99.

A keychain also includes the Spaceship Earth logo on a bottle-shaped bottle opener for $12.99.

Keep your brew cold with this metal bottle with a flask top for $39.99.

Minnie Mouse Queen of Cuisine Collection

Look stylish and chic while cooking up something delicious in this apron with pockets for $34.99.

Add on this matching pot holder and towel set for $21.99.

The fun doesn’t have to stop there. This spatula has a matching purple and Minnie Mouse cooking icons for $14.99.

Put your baking to the test with this stylish mixing bowl for $24.99.

And you can savor your morning Coffee in style with this Chef Minnie hat mug for $19.99.

Take your love of Minnie Mouse and cooking wherever you go with this metal water bottle for $27.99.

Prefer plastic tumblers? THis one depicts Chef Minnie and Mickey at Epcot for $26.99, manufactured by Tervis.

And you can add a little bling to your keyring with this padded Chef Minnie keychain for $14.99.

Chef Figment Collection

Chef Figment is cooking up some fashion magic with this ensemble for women. The top features the same print pattern from the leggings on the back. You can complete the look with the leggings for $39.99 and the top for $34.99.

This unisex shirt features the whimsical dragon popping out of the pocket with Spaceship Earth on a platter for $29.99.

A collectable part of the festivals for several years has been a unique Figment trash can salt shaker and this year’s is extremely colorful for $12.99.

Figment is cooking up a bowl of pigments in this whimsical ornament for $22.99.

And this colorful Magic Band is a fun accessory for any festival goer.

Figment’s rainbow is the handle on this whimsical coffee mug for $19.99.

And this Tervis tumbler would look stunning with colorful liquids inside for $21.99.

How about some dessert? This dessert plate is $14.99 and would be a colorful way to end a meal.

These stacking measuring cups with a chef hat lid look like art on your counter, but are also extremely practical for $29.99.

And this kitchen tile is a decorative way to conceal your conversions guide for $14.99.

Annual Passholder Exclusives

All four chefs from the festival are sold separately on glass cups for $14.99.

Passholders can also pick up this decorative cork bottle for $29.99.

If you love to cook, this “Olive to Cook” unisex Passholder t-shirt is a must-have for $29.99.

And this wooden festival trey allows Passholders to enjoy the festival in style for $12.99.

But if you really love dips, this Mickey swirling dip trey is a beautiful Passholder exclusive for $34.99.

The little chef from Ratatouille has a new topiary at the festival this year and appears on a small collection of merchandise, starting with this hoodie for $49.99.

A Salt and/or pepper shaker (your choice) also includes the little chef on one side and the festival logo on the other for $12.99.

And a metal water bottle includes Remy and Emile doing dishes for $27.99.

Bonus: 4 Chef Coasters

These coasters are available for everyone, but we saved them for last because they unite all of the character collections, a four-pack for $24.99.

Be on the lookout for these Taste of EPCOT finds on your next visit.