New Merchandise Coming to Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

by | Aug 25, 2020 2:44 PM Pacific Time

The Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is about to kick into full gear with the release of festival exclusive merchandise this September. Orlando reporter Jeremiah Good got a sneak peek at the new merchandise today so that we could give you a taste of what’s to come if you’re heading to EPCOT to partake in this year’s festival.

Chef Minnie & Chef Mickey Collection

Mickey and Minnie have returned to cook up some fun souvenirs, including apparel, kitchenware, drinkware, and other goodies. Most of the merchandise you’ll see in this preview includes four chefs and a coaster collection unites them all (Mickey, Minnie, Remy, and Figment). Minnie Mouse is now the “Queen of Cuisine” through a collection that includes an apron, chef hat mug, mixing bowl, water bottle, spatula, oven mitt, kitchen towel, and keychain. Chefs Mickey and Minnie also grace a tanktop and tumbler.

Festival Exclusive Dooney & Bourke Bags

A new style of Dooney & Bourke bags exclusive to the festival features chef Mickey and Minnie along with patterns of food items from the festival menus.

Taste Your Way Around the World Collection

Looking for a little less character? The “Taste Your Way Around the World Collection” offers a little more “Food & Wine” and a little less Disney with two styles of shirts, stemless wine glasses that celebrate the festival’s 25th anniversary, a reusable food and beverage tray, a mug shaped like a wine barrel, and a cutting board that features Spaceship Earth behind a bushel of grapes. Also included in these images are items from the “Brews Around the World Collection” for beer lovers, which includes a baseball cap with a bottle opener on the brim and a growler.

Recipe for a Figment Collection

Figment, the EPCOT mascot, graces a collection of apparel including two styles of shirts and leggings. This line also includes fun kitchen accessories like a measurement chart, trash can salt and pepper shaker, stacking measuring cups, plates, mugs, a decorative tile, and an ornament.

Passholder Collection

Annual Passholders can pick up some exclusive items to go along with the other collections, including four drinking glasses with each of the four chefs, each sold separately. Chef Remy appears on a water bottle and salt shaker as well, and Passholders can pick up an exclusive women's hoodie with the lovable Pixar character and star of the upcoming EPCOT attraction. There’s also a unisex ‘Olive to Cook” shirt and a Mickey shaped dipping tray and a wine and cheese board with the same fun expression.

Bonus: Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt Prizes

Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak is back this year and Guests can purchase a map to complete as they enjoy a stroll around World Showcase. At the end, the completed map can be redeemed for one of four water bottles with your choice of character chef: Mickey, Minnie, Remy, or Figment. Who will you choose?

The Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is currently running throughout the Fall season. Guests can already enjoy all of the great food and beverage items and should look for these new merchandise releases this September.

