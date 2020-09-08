Entertainment Weekly Takes Fans to Galaxy Far, Far Away with First Look at “The Mandalorian” Season 2

by | Sep 8, 2020 3:08 PM Pacific Time

In fewer than eight weeks, Disney+’s original series The Mandalorian will return to the platform with a new season of adventures. Fans have been anticipating returning to the Star Wars galaxy to continue the story of a bounty hunter and his small alien ward, the Child. Today, Entertainment Weekly is sharing a first look at the upcoming season that is worth all the credits one can spare.  

The Mandalorian season 2 | Via Entertainment Weekly

What’s Happening:

  • Last fall Disney launched their streaming platform Disney+ with a wealth of library content and a handful of original movies and series. Among those was Lucasfilm’s first ever live-action series The Mandalorian that was set in the Star Wars universe.
  • While Lucasfilm’s animated Clone Wars series was widely praised by fans of the franchise, they’ve had a harder time capturing the hearts of audiences with the Prequel and Sequel trilogies.
  • Venturing into a live-action story that’s set post Return of the Jedi and pre The Force Awakens, expectations for The Mandalorian were already high.
  • The eight-episode series impressed fans and critics alike who now, are eagerly awaiting the October 30th premiere of Season 2. 

The Mandalorian season 2 via Entertainment Weekly

  • Entertainment Weekly posted their exclusive first look at the new season along with interviews with the cast and creators.
  • Like the first season, this second collection will feature eight episodes of various lengths helmed by different directors including:
    • Rick Famuyiwa
    • Carl Weathers 
    • Robert Rodriguez 
    • Jon Favreau (season premiere)
  • Of course the scene stealing Child, who fans have dubbed Baby Yoda, will be at the center of the series along with bounty hunter Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian. Their relationship will be explored in more depth including the lengths that Dajarin will go to protect the small alien.

Entertainment Weekly First Look The Mandalorian

  • Executive producer, writer, and director Dave Filoni says that the Child was “the biggest thing on the set” in season 2. “There was a total shift around him. Everybody liked him before, but he wasn't quite the celebrity that he was in season 2. This time, he was quite a big deal."
  • Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on October 30th, with new episodes being released weekly. 

What They’re Saying:

  • Jon Favreau on the show’s global impact ahead of its European debut: “Something was going on where people were connecting with the characters, with social media allowing them to see aspects of the show before they even knew what it was.”
  • Dave Filoni on what worked for the creators: “Quite simply: We didn’t overthink things. George started with these very iconic characters whose relationships are very clear, and then introduced what’s at stake — for us, the [fate of] the Child.”

FRANCOIS DUHAMEL/LUCASFILM LTD. | via Entertainment Weekly

  • Giancarlo Esposito on Moff Gideon’s relationship with the Mandalorian: “I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."  
  • Favreau on Season 2: “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”
  • Filoni on Season 2: “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”
  • Pedro Pascal (the Mandalorian) on where the story picks up: “We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory. He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.”

JUSTIN LUBIN/LUCASFILM LTD. | Via Entertainment Weekly

  • Gina Carano (Cara Dune) on what’s in store for the audience: “I have no question fans are going to like this season even more — everything’s in there. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see.”
