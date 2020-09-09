LEGO Announces Massive Mos Eisley Cantina Building Set from “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”

“Mos Eisley Spaceport… you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” And within the spaceport lies Chalmun’s Cantina, where alien creatures of all varieties enjoy beverages while talking of their space-hopping adventures. When Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first entered this famous location in the original Star Wars film, audiences immediately knew they were in for some strange happenings and dangerous encounters, as of course “this place can be a little rough.”

Now the internationally popular toy company LEGO has announced a sizable new Mos Eisley Cantina buildable playset, complete with the instantly recognizable bar, a Jawa shop side build, and more minifigures than you can shake a gaffi stick at. Available next week for LEGO VIP members (and at the beginning of next month for everyone else), this set is sure to make your LEGO Star Wars Cantina dreams come true. Just don’t let the droids inside.

What’s happening:

LEGO has announced the enormous Mos Eisley Cantina LEGO building set in its Master Builder Series. The set contains 3,187 pieces, is targeted at adult LEGO collectors, and will retail for $349.99.

The Mos Eisley Cantina set is inspired by the iconic location from the original Star Wars film. It will be available next Wednesday, September 16 for LEGO VIP members and then Thursday, October 1 for everyone else.

film. It will be available next Wednesday, September 16 for LEGO VIP members and then Thursday, October 1 for everyone else. The set includes 21 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: two Sandtroopers, Ponda Baba, Labria, Hrchek Kal Fas, Garindan, Dr. Evazan, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, R2-D2, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Kabe, Greedo, a Jawa, Momaw Nadon, Wuher, and three Bith band members– plus a Dewback creature.

What they’re saying:

Set designer Cesar Soares: “The first time I watched the cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, I was just 12 years old. I remember thinking, ‘this is where the adventure starts!’ Years later, when I then became a LEGO Star Wars designer in 2016, this was the first set I built. With this design, we’ve added external buildings like the Jawa shop, refined the details, and chosen an impressive 21 minifigure characters, including all-new alien figures. I love that all Star Wars characters have cool backstories, no matter how briefly they appear, it wasn’t easy to decide which characters to include in the set, but we hope fans will love the entire model and its line-up of heroes and villains.”

1 of 9

For more information on the Mos Eisley Cantina building set, be sure to visit the official LEGO website.